Halifax woman leaves coats for homeless people on town bridge
A woman has been leaving coats hanging on a bridge in Halifax to help keep homeless people warm this winter.
Emma Regan, who volunteers at Halifax Homeless Shelter, had the idea after seeing a similar scheme in Dublin.
Many coats have now been donated to hang up on the West Yorkshire town's North Bridge and she said it was "good to know the world isn't all bad".
Calderdale Council supports the scheme but said the coats had to be removed from the bridge for "safety reasons".
"It's in my nature to help out," Ms Regan said. "Obviously with all these lockdowns I have some spare time, so I thought I'd try and give back, alongside my mum.
"I thought it'd help the homeless, and anyone else, with it being so cold at the moment."
Jenny Lynn, a Calderdale councillor, said: "Calderdale is known for its kindness and as usual the response from our communities to help others has been overwhelming.
"We've contacted the organiser... and the coats that have been left already will be donated to the existing clothes bank at the St Augustine's Centre charity in Halifax."
Ms Regan was praised on a local Facebook group, with one person writing: "Bless your big heart Emma", while another said she was "doing an amazing thing".
She said: "It's quite overwhelming seeing the response."
