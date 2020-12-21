Fartown shooting: More arrests after man's death
Two more men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Huddersfield.
A 26-year-old man died after being shot in a car on Ripon Avenue, Fartown at 21:09 GMT on Saturday.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes of West Yorkshire Police said police believe it was a "targeted attack" and asked any witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
