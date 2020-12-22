Tara Whelan: Missing teen found after police appeal
A missing teenager has been found safe and well, police searching for her have confirmed.
Tara Whelan, 18, was last seen in Market Street in Halifax on the morning of 15 December sparking a police hunt and online appeal to find her.
West Yorkshire Police said a 39-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with her disappearance had been released from custody.
The force thanked the public for their help.
