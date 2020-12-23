Bradford MPs warn of 'worrying rise' in mobile phone mast attacks
- Published
Bradford's MPs have condemned a "worrying rise" in attacks on mobile phone masts and telecoms engineers in the city.
The cross-party group said it was "extremely important" no more masts were vandalised to allow people to stay connected this Christmas.
Attacks on 5G masts in the UK have been fuelled by conspiracy theories wrongly linking 5G and coronavirus.
West Yorkshire Police said all reports of criminal damage are investigated.
In a joint statement, the politicians said: "There has been a worrying rise in attacks on mobile phone masts, and even on telecoms engineers themselves, in the Bradford area in recent months.
"At a time when there is more need than ever for people to stay connected to their loved ones over the festive period, it is extremely important that no more masts are vandalised."
Police said figures showing the number of attacks on masts in Bradford were not immediately available, but urged anyone with information about an attack to report it by calling 101.
Bradford's five MPs
Judith Cummins MP - Bradford South, Labour
Philip Davies MP - Shipley, Conservative
Imran Hussain MP - Bradford East, Labour
Robbie Moore MP - Keighley, Conservative
Naz Shah MP - Bradford West, Labour
The Mobile UK trade association said it had received reports of 133 arson attacks on masts and mobile equipment in the UK between April and August.
Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley, said: "These attacks have got to stop, they create network outages leaving thousands of people unable to access critical 3G and 4G services.
"It also creates a challenge for those having to self-isolate, those who are vulnerable or those who need the emergency services and can't get connected."
