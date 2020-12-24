Leeds arrest in Spanish murder inquiry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds in connection with a fatal stabbing in Spain.
Ulrich Perez, 19, was stabbed in an alleged road incident in Estepona, in southern Spain, on 18 November.
A British national, aged 21, was sought by Spain's National Police and a European Arrest Warrant was issued.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the man was detained in Leeds on Tuesday, near the Crown Point Shopping retail park.
The NCA said Mr Perez had been almost run over by a car at a pedestrian crossing and the driver, who initially left the scene, returned shortly afterwards and stabbed him in the heart.
The incident took place in daylight outside the victim's home, the NCA added.
The arrested man remains in custody awaiting extradition to Spain.
