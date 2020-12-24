100th birthday surprise visit at Otley care home
- Published
A great-grandmother was surprised with a special visit from her family ahead of her 100th birthday on Christmas Day.
Mary Bell beamed with joy as she spotted her son, granddaughter and great-grandchildren at the gates of Teal Beck Care Home in Otley.
The family made the Covid-secure visit after "a really difficult year" due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to granddaughter Joanne Ward.
She said being able to make a socially-distanced visit was "really special".
Mrs Bell said it was "lovely to see family" after a challenging year.
Asked how to explain her long life, she said: "Just living, just carrying on day-to-day and making the most of it.
"I have done everything I've wanted to do and gone most places I wanted to go to and had a lovely family."
Ms Ward said: "It's been a really difficult year for everybody, we've not seen her as much as we would like to have done.
"She's still really fit and she would have been out this year doing a lot of things for her 100th birthday.
"So this year it's just really special we can come to see her and she's able to see the great-grandchildren and have a fuss made of her, really."
Mrs Bell's son, Michael, said it was clear she loved the chance to see her family together.
"Not being able to see her and having to do window visits has been upsetting for her," he said.
Mrs Bell will celebrate her birthday at the home with a cake and a tea party.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here