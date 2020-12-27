Man 34, killed in Huddersfield hit-and-run accident
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop in the early hours of Sunday.
The 34-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Seat Ibiza car at the junction of Deighton Road and Browning Road in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
Police said the car failed to stop after the incident at 01:15 GMT. The vehicle was later located and seized by police officers.
Two women aged 26 and a 28-year-old man have been arrested.
West Yorkshire Police said the car may have been driven in convoy with another car.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact the force, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.