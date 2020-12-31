New Year Honours 2021: Jo Cox's sister appointed MBE
The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has described becoming an MBE for her work fighting social isolation as "bittersweet".
Kim Leadbeater, an ambassador for the Jo Cox Foundation, stepped up her work during the pandemic as millions faced losing their support networks.
Mother-of-two Mrs Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed by far-right extremist Thomas Mair on 16 June 2016.
Ms Leadbeater said she was "honoured and humbled" by the recognition.
Her sister had been the Labour MP for Batley and Spen for just over a year when she was killed by Mair in Birstall in her West Yorkshire constituency.
After her sister's death, Ms Leadbeater threw herself into promoting causes Mrs Cox had been passionate about.
Ms Leadbeater founded the Great Get Together, a series of events in communities to help people create ties and help those who are lonely build support networks. During the pandemic these took place online.
She said: "I would have much preferred for my sister to be here carrying on the work she started on loneliness and so much else, but while this is sadly a bittersweet moment for our family, I know that Jo would be extremely proud."
Several other figures in West Yorkshire have been appointed MBEs.
Gillian Coultard, of Castleford, has been honoured for services to football.
The 57-year-old scored the first goal for England in a Women's World Cup in the 1995 tournament in Sweden.
At club level, she made over 300 appearances during 24 years with the Doncaster Belles, the team which dominated women's football in England at the time.
The founder of the Phoenix Dance Theatre in Leeds has also been recognised.
David Hamilton, 57, formed the dance theatre in 1981, combining contemporary dance technique with a black British cultural experience.
Sharon Watson, the longest-serving artistic director of the Phoenix Dance Theatre and chief executive and principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance, has been appointed MBE.
Ms Watson, 53, was one of the first female dancers to join the Phoenix Dance Theatre and was appointed West Yorkshire Deputy Lieutenant in November 2020.
The founder of Calderdale Baby Cafe, Dr Marilyn Rogers also becomes an MBE for services to postnatal care.
Dr Rogers, 67, has been a midwife since 1975 and developed the baby cafe in 2002 to help new mothers by providing expert clinical and social support.
