Bradford factory fire forces home evacuations in Eastbrook

Published
image copyrightWest Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service
image captionWest Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said 14 fire engines and two aerial appliances were being used to tackle the blaze

People have been evacuated from their homes after a large fire at a factory in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the four-storey building on Annison Street at about 02:45 GMT.

Fire crews from across the region were asked to assist, with 14 fire engines attending the blaze in the Eastbrook area of the city.

People in homes nearby have been told to keep doors and windows closed due to large plumes of smoke.

Fire crews asked people to help their efforts by avoiding the area as there are multiple road closures in place.

They described the working conditions as "bitterly cold", with Bradford Council assisting with evacuations.

