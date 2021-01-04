Covid school closures: Leeds primary closed over staff virus concerns
- Published
A primary school has delayed its reopening after 16 staff signed a letter stating they did not feel safe to return to work.
The group, from Gildersome Primary School in Leeds, said they were "exercising their right not to teach full classes" amid Covid-19 concerns.
In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, head teacher Caroline Hoyle said there was "no alternative" but to shut.
The Department for Education has said closing should be a "last resort".
Teaching unions have called for a delay in reopening primaries despite Boris Johnson insisting "schools are safe".
Mrs Hoyle said the majority of staff who had signed the letter - based on a template circulated by the National Education Union - were teachers at the school.
Teachers had told her they wanted "children back in school as soon as possible but feel that at the present time, this is their only option", she wrote.
"I know that this will cause anxieties, strains and potential financial losses to families and I cannot apologise enough for this and for the late notice."
The school, which is currently under tier three restrictions, plans to open to vulnerable children and those of key workers from Tuesday, with others learning remotely.
According to a March 2018 Ofsted inspection the school has 434 pupils aged between three and 11.
Meanwhile, the head teacher of Copmanthorpe Primary, in tier three York, said the school was moving to online learning for the next two weeks after staff there also raised concerns.
Jenny Rogers wrote to parents, saying the school "would not be sufficiently staffed" after a majority of staff had invoked Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996.
Peter McQuillen Strong, head teacher of St Phillips Catholic Primary and Holy Family Catholic Primary in Leeds, which were both closed on Monday, told the BBC teachers were "confused" by government guidance.
"As leaders we are making it as safe as we possibly can but there clearly is risk, that's why they've closed lots of schools in London, that's why they've asked high schools not to come back this week," he said.
"So when they say schools are safe I'm not quite sure what they mean by safe."
In Doncaster, director of public health Rupert Suckling wrote to parents saying all primary and special schools in the area would close on Monday for a "Covid planning day", to allow head teachers to take stock.
Whereas Sheffield's director of public health Greg Fell wrote to all primary and special schools on Sunday evening to advise them to reopen.
A Department for Education spokesman said: "Children's education has consistently been a national priority, which is why we want classrooms to reopen wherever possible in the new term.
"Schools will continue to implement appropriate safety measures to help mitigate the risk of transmission."
