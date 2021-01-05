BBC News

Bradford fire: Two arrested after cannabis plants found

Published
image copyrightWest Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service
image captionThe blaze in Annison Street was tackled by more than 70 firefighters

Cannabis plants have been found inside a disused factory left badly damaged in a fire.

Up to 30 homes were evacuated and two people fled the blaze in Annison Street, Bradford on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called by the fire service after they "located a suspected cannabis factory and two males present at the scene".

Two men, aged 28 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

The cause of the blaze, which was tackled by more than 70 firefighters, is still being investigated by the police and fire service.

Bradford City Council has told the owner that some of the building will have to be demolished to make it structurally safe.

  • More stories from Yorkshire
image captionParts of the building will have to be demolished

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Bradford

More on this story

  • Bradford factory fire: Investigation starts into cause

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Bradford factory fire forces home evacuations in Eastbrook

    Published
    1 day ago