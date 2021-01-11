Covid-19: Lockdown pupil increase blamed on 'lack of clarity'
- Published
A head teacher has blamed a "lack of clarity" over key worker rules for a jump in the number of pupils attending.
Parklands Primary School in Leeds had 12 pupils in school during the first lockdown, but this time has 78.
Chris Dyson said the Department for Education's (DfE) widened critical worker criteria was encouraging parents to "take the easier option".
It said all critical worker children should have access to a place if needed.
Parklands, in the Seacroft area, has 335 children when full, so is currently at 23% capacity.
Mr Dyson said: "If it's safe to keep your children at home, then keep them at home."
The DfE has widened the categories of vulnerable and key worker pupils, urging all those who qualify to attend.
Those who cannot access remote learning due to a lack of devices or study space are also eligible.
Mr Dyson said: "The key worker list now, it seems that absolutely everybody is on that list, unless you work in the bar sector, or if you're a beautician or a hairdresser.
"I think parents who may have got a bit frustrated, a bit bored with home schooling on lockdown one, are now taking the easier option, and sending them into school, which sadly defeats everything about a national lockdown."
There is a call from head teachers across the country to limit the number of children allowed in schools, with attendance rates in some places as high as 60%.
Two teaching unions, the NAHT and ASCL, have said the high numbers could hamper attempts to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The NAHT (National Association of Head Teachers) said 74% of its school leaders reported the demand for places from key worker families and vulnerable children has 'greatly increased' compared to the lockdown last March.
In a survey, it found one in 10 schools had between 40 and 60% of pupils attending last week.
General Secretary Paul Whiteman said: "This situation is incredibly difficult for parents. The increase in demand for places compared to the national lockdown last March is very concerning.
"It is critical that school places for the children of key workers are only used when absolutely necessary in order to reduce the numbers in school and stem the spread of the virus."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.