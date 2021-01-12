Normanton pony beaten to death in 'sickening attack'
- Published
A pony has been mutilated and beaten to death in "a sickening attack" at an isolated spot in West Yorkshire.
The pony, called Filbert, had been attacked off Boundary Lane in Normanton, on the night of Saturday, 9 January.
Police said it was a "sickening attack against a defenceless animal".
The Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA) said it was "a truly appalling incident" and warned other horse and pony owners to be vigilant.
Filbert's age is not known, but the RSPCA said he was "older".
The RSPCA said the owners of the pony, who do not want to be named, found the dead animal on Sunday, 10 January.
John Gibson of the RSPCA said: "This is a truly appalling incident.
"We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the nasty nature of this crime.
"It is shocking that someone is capable of such deliberate brutality towards a pony and this must have been terribly distressing for Filbert's owners.
"Sadly horse mutilation is something which we do come across in our line of work up and down the country."
Insp Sohail Mohammed, of West Yorkshire Police said: "This was a sickening attack against a defenceless animal and I would also urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact - either with the RSPCA or via the Force on 101 - quoting our log number 871 of Sunday 10 January."
