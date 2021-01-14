Deborah Wood: Appeal to trace killer 25 years on
Police have launched a fresh appeal to catch the killer of a woman whose burned body was found on a railway embankment 25 years ago.
Deborah Wood, 20, was last seen alive on 4 January 1996 leaving Big Lil's Pub in Leeds at 17:00 GMT.
Her body was found 10 days later having been doused in petrol and set alight near Burley railway station.
Det Insp Paul Conroy of West Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information to "examine their conscience".
Mr Conroy said: "This crime may now be 25 years old but time doesn't diminish our resolve to bring the person or persons responsible for this horrendous crime to justice.
"And likewise her grieving family want answers about what happened to Deborah.
"Deborah was given no dignity in death with her body being burned to the extent that she was only identified using dental records and DNA".
Police said the case remains under investigation and a forensic review is ongoing.
