BBC News

Deborah Wood: Appeal to trace killer 25 years on

Published
image copyrightWest Yorkshire Police
image captionDeborah Wood went missing after leaving a Leeds pub in 1996

Police have launched a fresh appeal to catch the killer of a woman whose burned body was found on a railway embankment 25 years ago.

Deborah Wood, 20, was last seen alive on 4 January 1996 leaving Big Lil's Pub in Leeds at 17:00 GMT.

Her body was found 10 days later having been doused in petrol and set alight near Burley railway station.

Det Insp Paul Conroy of West Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information to "examine their conscience".

Mr Conroy said: "This crime may now be 25 years old but time doesn't diminish our resolve to bring the person or persons responsible for this horrendous crime to justice.

image captionDeborah Wood's body was found on an embankment near Burley Railway Station on 14 January 1996

"And likewise her grieving family want answers about what happened to Deborah.

"Deborah was given no dignity in death with her body being burned to the extent that she was only identified using dental records and DNA".

Police said the case remains under investigation and a forensic review is ongoing.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Cold cases
  • West Yorkshire Police
  • Burley

Related Internet Links

  • West Yorkshire Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.