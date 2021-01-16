Covid: Three fined over 90mph West Yorkshire takeaway trip
- Published
Three people who were travelling from Greater Manchester to West Yorkshire to pick up a takeaway were stopped for speeding and have been fined.
The car was flagged down on the M62 on Friday after it was seen travelling at 90mph, despite recent heavy snowfall.
The three occupants were from three households and received fixed penalty notices, West Yorkshire Police said.
The driver was also fined for speeding, while the car - which had no tax - was seized, the force added.
M62:Followed at over 90mph despite the weather. 3 occupants, from 3 different households in GMP on their way to get a take away. 3 Covid fines issued, one speeding ticket issued and as the car hadn’t been taxed since September last year, it was seized. #WelcometoWestYorkshire pic.twitter.com/Aioo5KOSKo— WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) January 15, 2021
