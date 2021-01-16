BBC News

Covid: Three fined over 90mph West Yorkshire takeaway trip

Published
image copyrightWest Yorkshire Police
image captionPolice stopped the vehicle on the M62 in West Yorkshire after it was spotted travelling at 90mph

Three people who were travelling from Greater Manchester to West Yorkshire to pick up a takeaway were stopped for speeding and have been fined.

The car was flagged down on the M62 on Friday after it was seen travelling at 90mph, despite recent heavy snowfall.

The three occupants were from three households and received fixed penalty notices, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver was also fined for speeding, while the car - which had no tax - was seized, the force added.

