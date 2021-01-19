'Bed poverty' charity has surge of requests for help
- Published
A charity that provides beds and basic essentials to families has had a surge in requests for help in the latest lockdown, many from affluent areas.
Zarach was set up by Leeds teacher Bex Wilson, after she realised some of her pupils did not have beds to sleep in.
Now also providing food, toiletries and books to families, it has had 50 new referrals since the start of the year.
"Poverty is all around us, even in places where we don't think it would be," Mrs Wilson said.
"This week we have had schools sign up from Wetherby and Otley, and places that we never thought would require our support.
"But the current situation means everyone's been affected."
Food banks have reported an increase in families with previously comfortable incomes seeking help during the pandemic, including small business owners or sole traders such as hairdressers and cafe proprietors.
Mrs Wilson is Assistant Head Teacher at Shakespeare Primary School in inner-city Leeds.
She said her heart sank when she heard schools were to close again after the Christmas holidays.
"Knowing the families that would be finding this so difficult, and the impact it would be having on employment, and fearing the weight again of Universal Credit," she said.
"It was a moment of thinking right, we're at the bottom of this mountain once again."
Charities and anti-poverty campaigners are campaigning to keep a £20-a-week boost for Universal Credit claimants in place, as it is due to end in April.
The benefit was increased in response to the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, and has been described as a lifeline for the more than 5.5 million families who receive it.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government had provided £280bn worth of support during the pandemic but all measures would be kept under "constant review".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.