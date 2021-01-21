Fire-hit Leeds family helped by neighbours' online fundraising
- Published
A family whose home and possessions were lost in a fire have thanked neighbours for raising £10,000.
Edyta Wlodek, Llowell Williams and their five-year-old daughter escaped the blaze in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, earlier this month.
The couple had been unable to renew their home insurance due to a drop in income since the start of the pandemic.
But neighbours said the crowfunding effort had made rebuilding "an achievable dream".
The family believes the fire the early hours of 5 January could have been started by a gazebo heater.
Close call
Ms Wlodek said: "As soon as I looked out the bedroom I saw all the flames and the fire in the bedroom.
"By the time we got to the steps the smoke was coming in so fast it was all blackness and darkness, I could see nothing.
"It was a matter of hold your breath, run down the steps and get out.
"One more breath and we wouldn't have made it, it was that close."
Despite escaping unharmed, the family had little left but the clothes they were wearing.
The crowdfunding page set up support the family has raised about £10,000.
Alison Dixson, a neighbour, said of the fundraising to repair the building: "Every little £5 note that comes in is going on building materials.
"We have got volunteers from the trades, carpenters, builders, to step up, it's an achievable dream."
Mr Williams said: "I didn't know there were so many good people out there.
"It means the world.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.