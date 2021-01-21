Ulrich Perez: Man arrested in Leeds extradited over 'road rage murder' case
A British man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Spanish teenager in an alleged road rage incident has been extradited to Spain.
Ulrich Perez, 19, was stabbed outside his home in Estepona, in southern Spain, on 18 November.
It is alleged he was attacked by the driver of a car moments after the vehicle almost ran him down.
A 21-year-old man arrested in Leeds on 22 December has now been extradited to Spain to stand trial.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Mr Perez had been almost run over by a car at a pedestrian crossing and the driver, who initially left the scene, returned shortly afterwards and stabbed him in the heart.
Steve Reynolds from the NCA said: "This was a horrific crime, and we worked closely with our Spanish partners to track this suspect down in the UK and have him taken to Spain to now face trial.
"We work closely with international partners across the globe to track down fugitives and ensure that nowhere is a safe haven."
