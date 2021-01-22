Leeds General Infirmary: Man held over hospital fire
- Published
A man has been arrested after a fire forced an evacuation of part of Leeds General Infirmary.
Police were called just before 18:00 GMT on Thursday after reports of a man armed with a screwdriver threatening to start a blaze.
Social media posts showed a large number of police and fire vehicles outside the emergency department amid reports of smoke in corridors inside.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was also causing damage and making threats.
In a statement, police said they were called to Leeds General Infirmary "to a report of a man in possession of a screwdriver who was causing damage in a unit and had made threats and was attempting to start a fire.
"The area was evacuated and officers attended, located, and arrested a man.
"West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the hospital and extinguished the fire inside the affected area, which was unoccupied at the time.
"No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
"Police remain on scene and the suspect remains in custody."
A spokeswoman for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "We can confirm that there was a small fire at Leeds General Infirmary [this evening].
"The fire was extinguished quickly and nobody was injured.
"Staff and patients were evacuated from the building for a short period and police investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
"We would like to thank our staff and the emergency services who responded quickly to the incident."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.