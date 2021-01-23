Wakefield: Security staff to patrol country parks in lockdown
A council is using security staff to patrol country parks in a bid to cut the number of people using them during the coronavirus lockdown.
Wakefield Council staff in West Yorkshire will turn residents away if a park is considered to be at capacity.
The council said many of its country parks have been overcrowded because people have travelled to exercise.
Residents have been reminded they must stay within their village, town or the part of the city where they live.
Increased attendance risked virus transmission, the authority said.
Councillor Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Green Spaces, said: "We have arranged for council staff to work at our main country parks to make sure that they do not become over busy.
"In recent months, many residents have been travelling to the parks to exercise.
"Visiting busy spaces can seriously increase the risk of Covid-19 transmission, so we must take the necessary steps to minimise this.
"Residents must stay local to where they live. There are many fantastic walking routes across the district which will not require residents to travel to them by car."
