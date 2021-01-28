Halifax charity thefts: Man banned from touching collection boxes
A thief has been banned from touching charity boxes and tip jars anywhere in West Yorkshire.
James Clarke was handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted of "a number of thefts of charity boxes", police said.
Clarke, 34, of Green Lane, West Vale, near Halifax, received the order at Bradford Magistrates' Court for stealing four boxes in the past year.
West Yorkshire Police said it was not known how much cash was taken.
The thefts took place in Halifax during October and November and included boxes belonging to the Royal British Legion and a local hospice, police said.
Insp Ben Doughty, from the Calderdale neighbourhood policing team, said Clarke faced jail if he broke the order.
"Criminal behaviour orders are important tools in reducing anti-social behaviour across the area," he said.
"James Clarke has been involved in a number of thefts of charity boxes and tip jars at shops across Calderdale and Kirklees area."
The order also prevents him from asking to take away property from residential and commercial premises.
