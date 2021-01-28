Insomnia and cash woes prompt West Yorkshire 999 calls
A man unable to buy a takeaway and a person struggling to sleep due to rain were among the inappropriate 999 calls taken by a police force on one night.
West Yorkshire Police took to social media to highlight the calls, which were all dealt with by handlers in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The force said one man complained he had ordered food but a cash machine later swallowed his cash card.
Call handlers asked on Twitter: "What are the police meant to do?!"
"An hour later, insomnia due to persistent rain was the reason given for a call to emergency services," the force added.
Tom Donohoe, West Yorkshire Police's senior contact manager, said the 999 emergency number should only be used "when there is a crime in progress or a threat to life".
"In those situations, it is just a matter of seconds which could mean the difference between officers catching a suspect at the scene or them getting away," he added.
"More importantly, it could also mean the difference between life and death."
The force is using the #not999 hashtag on Twitter to help highlight how vital time and resources were being wasted by such calls.
