Couple saves storm-damaged wedding tree
A couple who wed under their favourite tree have salvaged some of its timber after it was unexpectedly chopped down.
John Whitehouse and Iona Elborough-Whitehouse married under the branches of the lakeside willow in Roundhay Park, Leeds in 2018.
They feared they would never see it again after it was felled due to storm damage.
After launching an appeal, they tracked down its remains and plan to make a window seat as a long-lasting memento.
The couple chose the tree as a place to say their vows because the park was the place where they had their second date.
Mrs Elborough-Whitehouse, 38, said: "We go for occasional walks in the park and we would sometimes pass the tree, which was like a monument to our wedding - perhaps like other couples pass the church where they got married."
The couple presumed the tree would be "around for several decades" but on a walk in November they noticed it was gone.
Mr Whitehouse said: "We weren't sure which tree it was at first but then gradually realised it was 'our' willow tree."
They started a social media appeal to see if any of the tree could be saved before getting in touch with the council's parks team.
It informed them of the weather damage and said it had been felled to keep parkgoers safe.
The parks team was determined to help the couple preserve their cherished memory and set about tracking down the tree.
Working with some of the couple's friends who are tree surgeons, they were able to save some timber for them to keep forever in their home in Beeston Hill.
Mr Whitehouse said: "We feel it will become quite special to us as the years pass and we'd like to say thank you to the parks team for being so accommodating."
