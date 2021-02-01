Covid: Man builds 6ft Hull ferry model during pandemic
A detailed replica of a North Sea ferry has been taking shape in a special modelling room in landlocked West Yorkshire during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Carl Barlow, 57, from Todmorden, has spent the past year creating the 72in (1.8m) model of the MV Norstar.
The project, whose real life counterpart operated between Hull and Europe for almost three decades, could take another year to complete.
Mr Barlow said the project was "time consuming, but well worth it".
"With the current climate, I've found that I've more time to spend on the actual project itself and do more homework and do more research on the vessel itself," he said.
Despite following detailed plans for the last year, Mr Barlow said there was still a "massive amount" to do.
The former Army reservist said he used to make Airfix models of planes when he was a child before moving onto larger models as he got older.
"You've got to be in the right frame of mind to do it. There's no point coming in here trying to make railings if you've had a stressful day. It's just not going to work."
Mr Barlow has his own modelling room where he keeps previous creations, including smaller scale models of other vessels.
His first large model was a radio-controlled P&O ferry named the Pride of Bilbao.
The components for his latest creation are from custom-made kits, including 3D-printed lifeboats.
"She's just over 72 inches long and quite a few people have said: 'Where are you going to put it?'
"Well, she's probably going to stay where she is, as I can't see my wife wanting it in the living room."
