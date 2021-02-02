Man jailed for attacking police with Nepalese military knife
A man who permanently scarred two police officers in an attack with a Nepalese army fighting knife has been jailed for eight years.
Corbin Samuels, 28, slashed one officer on the head and the other on the arm after they forced entry to his home.
The unarmed colleagues had gone to his Bradford address to investigate an attempt to import a gun into the UK.
Samuels admitted two counts of wounding with intent and a charge of importing a prohibited firearm.
Passing sentence at Bradford Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Rose praised PC Bradley Smith and PC Matthew Johnson for risking their lives.
The two had gone to Samuels' home last May amid an inquiry into his importation of an illegal blank-firing Bruni Mod pistol but he refused to open the door.
When they forced the door, they were confronted by Samuels armed with a large knife used by the Gurkhas.
Prosecutor Mark McKone said Samuels was Tasered but managed to hit PC Smith on the head with the knife causing a 10cm (4in) cut which needed six stitches.
PC Johnson also suffered a 5 to 6cm (2.4in) cut on his arm as he tried to restrain him and was off work for four weeks.
Prior to the attack, the court heard, Border Force staff had intercepted a package at Birmingham Airport addressed to Samuels which contained the Bruni Mod pistol.
A few days later they also seized another package with blank cartridges for the weapon inside.
Samuels, of The Grove, Idle, had claimed he wanted to use the gun in a film project.
The court was told his mental health had deteriorated due to heavy drinking, a failure to take prescribed medication and family bereavements.
