In pictures: Heavy snow arrives in Yorkshire

Published
image copyrightSiMorley/Weather Watchers
image captionHolmfirth in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, saw snow showers on Tuesday morning

Parts of Yorkshire woke up to heavy snowfall on Tuesday, with hundreds of schools closed and some Covid vaccination centres forced to shut.

An amber weather warning for snow was in force for much of South and West Yorkshire from 03:00 until 12:00 BST.

The Met Office said January had an average temperature of 2.2C, making it the coldest across the UK since 2010.

People were warned against travelling by road, with disruption to rail services due to the weather.

Here is a selection of photos of Tuesday's snowfall in the region:

image copyrightHigh Lions/Weather Watchers
image captionThis snowy cow was photographed in the Ryedale village of Ampleforth, North Yorkshire
image copyright@BenParkinson4
image captionDrivers on the M62 motorway were met with hazardous conditions early on Tuesday
image copyrightPA Wire
image captionSnow was cleared by vehicles including a quad bike in the centre of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
image copyrightCalum Carson
image captionMeanwood Park in Leeds was covered by a blanket of snow on Tuesday
image copyright4Europe/Weather Watchers
image captionSouth Yorkshire also saw widespread wintry weather, with this scene taken in Sheffield
image copyrightDanny Lawson/PA Wire
image captionA giraffe took in its snowy surroundings at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park
image copyrightSue/Weather Watchers
image captionThese swans were photographed on a partially frozen lake in Wakefield, West Yorkshire
image copyrightThe Rambler/Weather Watchers
image captionLinton Falls in Grassington, a popular spot for walkers in North Yorkshire, was transformed into a wintry scene on Tuesday

