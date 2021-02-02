In pictures: Heavy snow arrives in Yorkshire
- Published
Parts of Yorkshire woke up to heavy snowfall on Tuesday, with hundreds of schools closed and some Covid vaccination centres forced to shut.
An amber weather warning for snow was in force for much of South and West Yorkshire from 03:00 until 12:00 BST.
The Met Office said January had an average temperature of 2.2C, making it the coldest across the UK since 2010.
People were warned against travelling by road, with disruption to rail services due to the weather.
Here is a selection of photos of Tuesday's snowfall in the region: