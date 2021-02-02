Captain Sir Tom Moore: 'Keighley has lost one of its finest'
The West Yorkshire town where NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore was born has "lost one of its finest", locals have said.
Decades before he raised millions by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, the young Thomas Moore was running along Keighley's cobbled streets.
Since his death was announced, tributes to the Army veteran have flooded in from the former mill town where he spent his formative years.
Capt Sir Tom, who was taken to hospital with Covid-19 on Sunday, raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
'A shining light'
Members of the military, health service and others in Keighley who watched him achieve the extraordinary feat from afar have spoken of their pride in the local lad turned national hero.
Staff at Airedale Hospital, just outside the town, said they felt a "particular connection" to him and were "extremely proud" of his achievements.
"He was a legend, an inspiration to so many, and an extraordinary champion of the NHS," Airedale NHS Foundation Trust said.
"He has been a shining light in a dreadful year, a true hero of our times, and his legacy will live on in the support we're able to give our teams, who work so hard to care for our patients."
The town's MP Robbie Moore said: "Keighley has lost one of its finest today, and I know people right across our town, and the whole of Yorkshire will be sending their sympathy, love and best wishes to his daughters Hannah and Lucy, as well as the whole family."
Though he lived outside his home county for many of his 100 years, Captain Sir Tom never lost his connection with it and, last April, was promoted to honorary colonel of The Yorkshire Regiment's 1st Battalion.
The whole unit "was saddened to hear the news", a spokesman said.
"He was a true legend from an exceptional generation and we will remember him with great pride and affection.
"He inspired millions through his indomitable spirit and uplifting outlook on life."
That same month, Capt Sir Tom opened the 500-bed Nightingale hospital in Harrogate via video-link.
Bradford Councillor Russell Brown met the centenarian in Keighley during a rare return to accept the freedom of the town.
'True Yorkshire grit'
Mr Brown, who led efforts for a plaque in Keighley to honour the captain's achievements 170 miles away, said: "What a man. He was a true gent and it was an honour to meet him.
"What a story he has left - to be able to do what he did and raise that amount of money was phenomenal."
Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said the Yorkshireman had inspired people "not just in the UK but all around the world".
"It was a story of hope, determination and, as a man who was Keighley born and bred, of true Yorkshire grit," she said.
Keighley's mayor, Peter Corkindale, said flags in Town Hall Square would be lowered to half-mast, with the town council opening a virtual book of condolence on its website on Wednesday.
