Yorkshire floods: Rain leads to road and rail closures
Heavy rain has led to flooding across Yorkshire, leaving cars stranded, roads closed and rail services disrupted.
Several vehicles became stuck on Long Causeway at Denholme, Bradford, as it was blocked by flood water. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
In Cottingley Springs, Leeds, part of Gelderd Road was closed as the River Aire flooded on to the carriageway.
Flooding at Kirkstall Forge railway station led to services being cancelled between Shipley and Leeds.
Operator Northern said disruption was expected until 17:30 GMT, and people should check before they travel.
Some railway lines were blocked between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate due to flooding, and Cross Country Trains said some services may take a direct route between York and Sheffield to avoid the area.
In Calderdale, the council said the rain was causing "some significant surface water issues" on the area's roads, and urged people to avoid driving and stay at home.
The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the Upper River Calder Catchment, and also for Hebble Brook at Halifax.
Calderdale Council tweeted: "We're working with partners to check defences, clear debris and will continue to closely monitor the situation."
In Kirklees, the council said it had teams out delivering sandbags to properties in Cleckheaton due to a flood warning for the River Spen.
"If you live in the affected area please take immediate action," it said.
Insp Ben Doughty, of West Yorkshire Police, said road conditions across Calderdale were challenging, and people should only travel if essential. Snow was adding to the problems at Todmorden, he added.
York City Council said the River Ouse was rising slightly, and was expected to peak on Sunday.
It said in a tweet: "Low lying river paths are likely to be flooded and JR [Joseph Rowntree] Park remains closed.
"As always, our defences are ready as we continue to monitor the situation."
