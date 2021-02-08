Leeds Bradford Airport expansion: Open letter opposes plan
- Published
Plans to expand Leeds Bradford Airport must be halted "for the good of generations", a group of MPs, councillors and scientists has urged.
Plans to demolish the terminal and build a new one costing up to £150m have been recommended for approval.
An open letter signed by 114 people says plans to increase the airport's size and passenger numbers is "fundamentally wrong".
Leeds City Council is due to make a final decision on Thursday.
The authority said case would be referred to a government minister if approved by councillors.
Leeds Bradford currently has about four million passengers annually but hopes to increase numbers to seven million over 10 years.
In July 2020, a group of climate scientists said the expanded airport's greenhouse gas emissions would be higher than those allowed for the whole of Leeds in 10 years' time.
Labour MPs from four out of five Leeds constituencies - Hilary Benn, Alex Sobel, Richard Burgon, Fabian Hamilton - and Bradford East MP Imran Husain have signed the letter.
They tell the 13 councillors who will make the decision: "Expansion would mean health-damaging increases in noise, traffic and air pollution for thousands of people in our local communities.
"Above all, it would mean a huge increase in greenhouse gas emissions exactly when we need to cut them to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis. Expansion would be fundamentally wrong."
The letter adds: "The Covid crisis has exposed how vulnerable we are as individuals and as a society.
"The climate crisis will be far worse - unless we make the right decisions now.
"We call on [the councillors] to use their legal powers to make the right decision for the future - for the good of our children, grandchildren and future generations."
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "This is a significant planning application and the council recognises that it has generated a considerable amount of public attention.
"Taking into account the material submitted on both sides and balancing all the considerations, planning officers have recommended that the application be approved, subject to a section 106 agreement and referral to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government."
The airport has been approached for a response to the letter.
Chief executive Hywel Rees has previously said the proposal was about meeting expected demand "in a more efficient way, with a smaller environmental footprint" and to help the airport better support the region's economic growth.
