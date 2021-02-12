BBC News

West Yorkshire mayoral election 2021: The candidates who say they will be standing

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

People in West Yorkshire will vote for the region's mayor - which includes the role of Police and Crime Commissioner - on 6 May.

The election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Voters in Leeds, Wakefield, Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford can all make a selection.

These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for the role in 2021 (listed alphabetically):

Tracy Brabin, Labour

image copyrightLabour Party

Ms Brabin is a former actress who is now the MP for the Batley and Spen constituency.

Bob Buxton, Yorkshire Party

image copyrightYorkshire Party

Mr Buxton is a Rawdon parish councillor and is employed teaching engineering apprentices in Bradford.

Andrew Cooper, Green Party

image copyrightGreen Party

Mr Cooper is a councillor for the Newsome ward in Kirklees and is the party's energy spokesperson.

Stewart Golton, Liberal Democrat

image copyrightLeeds City Council

Mr Golton is a councillor for Rothwell and leader of the Liberal Democrats on Leeds City Council.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.