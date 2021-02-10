Child rapist Lewis Tupper jailed after chat room sting
A man who raped a child after discussing abuse with fellow predators online has been jailed for 10 years.
Lewis Tupper, 25, was caught after being traced to a chat room used by paedophiles.
When arrested, he told National Crime Agency (NCA) officers: "I'll hold my hands up, I've done it, I know it's wrong".
Tupper, of Snapethorpe Road, Wakefield, was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Graham Ellis, from the NCA, said Tupper had "escalated from discussing his sexual interest in children with other predators" before committing rape.
Mr Ellis said he welcomed Tupper's sentence, describing him as "a dangerous individual".
Tupper admitted rape of a child under 13, taking and distributing indecent videos of children and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
At Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, he was given a 10-year sentence for rape with a five-year period on extended licence.
He was given concurrent sentences totalling six years on the remaining counts and given a sexual harm prevention order without time limit.
