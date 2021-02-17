Covid-19: Losing both parents to coronavirus

Reading was one of the things that kept Mum going during the long months of lockdown but I could see she was losing heart. From the outside, she took Dad's death very calmly. But two days before his funeral, she had a stroke. The hospital was not allowing visitors, but they made an exception for me on compassionate grounds. My mum had lost her husband of 63 years, yet no-one had been able to give her a kiss or a hug in consolation. I was allowed to see her once to tell her about Dad's funeral.