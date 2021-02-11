Keith Harrower murder: Kearon Barker and Omar Ishaq given 22 years
- Published
Two brothers who stabbed a man to death in the street have each been jailed for at least 22 years.
Keith Harrower, 40, also known as Joshua French, died after the attack outside the Premier supermarket in Beeston, Leeds, in December 2019
Omar Ishaq, 34, and Kearon Barker, 32, planned the attack to send a message on behalf of a drugs gang, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Both were found guilty of murder on Wednesday.
Judge Andrew Stubbs, sentencing, said the pair had armed themselves with a knife and gone to meet Mr Harrower on Dewsbury Road.
The court heard one had distracted Mr Harrower while the other carried out the attack, stabbing him in the neck.
Addressing the brothers as he handed down life sentences, the judge said: "You had taken pains not to be seen together, with Ishaq hiding in a shop doorway before the meeting
"CCTV showed chilling and compelling evidence of the brothers, with Ishaq striking the fatal blow to the carotid artery and bouncing back like a boxer".
Mr Harrower died within an hour of being stabbed, the judge told the court.
The brothers had tried to flee the country by ferry but could not board due to their lack of a passport.
Ishaq, from Horsforth, denied being at the scene and Barker, from Beeston, had said he was "there by chance".
Karma Melly QC for Ishaq said he had got into "a situation completely out of his depth" and had "acted in panic or fear, but wholly unreasonably".
Simon Myerson, mitigating for Barker, said his client was the father of a young child and "didn't want the offence committed".
Det Ch Insp Emma Winfield, of West Yorkshire Police said: "Barker and Ishaq plotted revenge against Mr Harrower and deliberately lured him to the scene where he was stabbed, causing catastrophic injuries that were unsurvivable.
"There can be never be any justification for those who seek to settle their differences with extreme violence such as this."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.