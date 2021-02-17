BBC News

Covid: Leeds family praised for stay-at-home 'tropical holiday'

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightDom Hodgson
image captionThe Hodgson family had planned to embark on a Disney-themed "trip of a lifetime" around the world in 2020

A family from Leeds have harnessed the power of the imagination to "go on holiday" at home during lockdown.

The Hodgsons packed their bags and embarked on a two-day trip to tropical "Hodgeland", complete with an airport departure lounge and a plane journey.

Taking time out from their mid-week getaway to talk to the BBC, the Disney-mad family said it had lifted spirits during the "toughest" lockdown yet.

Scarlett, four, said they arrived and found "leaves and flowers everywhere".

The plan was conjured up by Heather Hodgson, with husband Dom kept in the dark about the itinerary along with their daughter.

image copyrightDom Hodgson
image captionHeather Hodgson created tickets, airport announcements, a flight gate and a website to check in their passports
image copyrightDom Hodgson
image captionThe mocked-up airport included a short wait in a pretend departure lounge

Their adventures were widely shared on Twitter, with Mrs Hodgson praised for her "creativity and attention to detail".

The Hodgsons had saved for a "trip of a lifetime" involving visits to all six Disney resorts during 2020, but soon realised the holiday needed to be put on hold.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Mrs Hodgson said the inspiration for the housebound holiday came from seeing videos of people mocking up the experience of being on an aeroplane using a tablet computer and a washing machine.

"I started planning it two to three weeks before, most of that was list-making, itinerary-building and buying the occasional decorations," she said.

image copyrightDom Hodgson
image captionScarlett said she "loved being on the aeroplane with the snacks and watching a film"
image copyrightDom Hodgson
image captionA treadmill inventively doubled as a luggage return conveyor belt

Scarlett said: "I loved being on the aeroplane with the snacks and watching a film, then we came home and there was leaves and flowers everywhere."

Mr Hodgson said his expectations were "blown out of the water".

"The little details really made it, she built a website to check in our passports for our flight, pre-recorded airport announcements and put tropical air fresheners around the room," he said.

image copyrightDom Hodgson
image captionThe living room was transformed into a tropical island with greenery and flowers

He continued: "This lockdown has the combination of being cold and wet so walks aren't as easy.

"Scarlett is now at school rather than nursery so having to manage us both working full-time and managing the education and entertainment of our daughter has led to lots of late nights and team work."

The family said the remainder of the holiday would include family games, time by the "pool" and getting a takeaway to sample "some of the local cuisine".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story