Leeds sex attacks: Boy, 14, arrested over five assaults
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of five sex attacks in Leeds, police have said.
The assaults all took place in the Little London and Headingley areas of the city in the last three weeks, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The most recent attack, involving a 55-year-old woman, took place at about 18:15 on Wednesday evening near Oatland flats in Little London, officers said.
The arrested teenager remains in custody.
The other attacks included a sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman at a bus stop in Otley Road, Headingley, at about 17:10 on 4 February, police said.
That followed an assault on a 29-year-old woman on Grosvenor Hill, Woodhouse, at about 17:00 on 3 February.
Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and subjected to a sexual assault on Lovell Park Road, near Little London, at about 19:00 on 5 February, officers added.
