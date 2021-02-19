Bradford man jailed for 'abhorrent crimes' against children
- Published
A man who committed a series of "abhorrent" sexual offences against two children has been jailed for 21 years.
Ian Mitchell, 58, was found guilty of 22 charges, including rape and indecent assault, following a trial.
Bradford Crown Court heard the majority of offences took place in the 1990s but one had been committed last year.
Mitchell, of Walker Drive, Bradford was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and will be added to the sex offenders register for life.
West Yorkshire Police said both victims had come forward in May 2020 to report Mitchell's offending.
Det Con Nicola Brook said: "Mitchell has been handed a very lengthy sentence for his abhorrent crimes against two children.
"I would like to praise the bravery of his victims who wanted to see justice done and who have supported our prosecution throughout.
"We would encourage any victims of unreported sexual offences whether recent or non-recent to come forward and contact the police."
