West Yorkshire mayor: Conservatives announce candidate
- Published
A Leeds councillor has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the West Yorkshire mayoral election.
Matt Robinson has represented the Harewood ward on the city's council since 2010.
He said he was "thrilled" to be selected, describing the role as a "massive job filled with huge opportunities and responsibilities".
Voters across West Yorkshire will go to the polls to elect the region's first ever mayor on 6 May.
Mr Robinson said if elected, his priorities would include focusing on the region's economic recovery, increasing the visible police presence and improving transport links
He said in the run-up to the poll, he would be "talking to as many people as possible across the Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield districts to share my vision for West Yorkshire", which he said he believed could "help improve lives for everyone living and working here".
Batley MP Tracy Brabin has been named as the Labour candidate for the election, while Mr Robinson's fellow city councillor Stewart Golton has been selected to stand for the Liberal Democrats.
The Green Party's candidate is Andrew Cooper and The Yorkshire Party's is Bob Buxton.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.