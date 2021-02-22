Addingham crash: Tributes paid to Maisie Ryan and Oliver Knott
Tributes have been paid to two drivers who died in a crash involving a livestock lorry.
Dr Maisie Ryan, 27, and Oliver Knott, 21, were in separate cars when the three vehicles collided outside Addingham, West Yorkshire, on Thursday.
They were pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was taken to hospital.
Dr Ryan was described as "a brilliant" young medic, while Mr Knott's former football club said he was "intelligent and kind-hearted".
An online fundraising page set up in memory of Dr Ryan has so far raised more than £10,650.
The organisers paid tribute to a "beautiful, kind, caring and sensitive friend".
They said: "Maisie spent her life caring for others and worked so hard to become the brilliant doctor she was, a job that she loved."
"She was a friend to all that knew her, and this is a loss to this world that will be felt by many," it added.
'Great sadness'
Thackley Juniors FC said Mr Knott, from Ilkley, had won "various accolades" for his goalkeeping abilities.
He joined as an under-sevens player and remained a member of the club until he was 18 before leaving for university in Liverpool.
Mr Knott had been awarded player of the year on numerous occasions, the club said, and had been "instrumental" in one of its league wins in 2014.
He would "be remembered as an intelligent, kind-hearted, funny character, that will be truly missed by everyone that knew and played with him," the club added.
West Yorkshire Police said it was still investigating the crash on the A65 Wharfedale Road, and has appealed for dashcam or mobile phone footage.
The lorry driver remains in hospital in a serious condition.
