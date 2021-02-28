Crossgates attack: Man badly hurt after teen gang attack
A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a group of ten teenagers while out walking with his wife and dog.
The 49-year-old victim suffered head injuries in what police described as a "vicious and unprovoked" attack.
He was set upon by the youths, who were all believed to be around aged 14, in Manston Gardens in Crossgates, Leeds, at about 18:45 GMT on Saturday.
Det Insp Mick Herbert said the scene was cordoned off for enquiries.
The officer said house to house and CCTV enquiries are also being carried out and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
