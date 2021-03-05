Cyclist on motorway filmed riding past bicycle warning sign
The moment a cyclist on a motorway rode under a sign warning drivers to beware of them was caught on police dashcam.
Video shows the lycra-clad rider pedalling along the hard shoulder of the M62 as cars and HGVs pass.
As officers follow, the cyclist goes under the sign displaying the "report of cyclist" message.
Officers escorted the rider off the motorway near Huddersfield, said PC Martin Willis, of West Yorkshire Police.
