Cyclist on motorway filmed riding past bicycle warning sign

media captionPolice dashcam footage shows the rider pedalling along the hard shoulder

The moment a cyclist on a motorway rode under a sign warning drivers to beware of them was caught on police dashcam.

Video shows the lycra-clad rider pedalling along the hard shoulder of the M62 as cars and HGVs pass.

As officers follow, the cyclist goes under the sign displaying the "report of cyclist" message.

Officers escorted the rider off the motorway near Huddersfield, said PC Martin Willis, of West Yorkshire Police.

The Highway Code states that cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders cannot use the motorway.

