Elmete Wood: Derelict school fire treated as arson
- Published
A fire that "completely gutted" a derelict school is being treated as arson.
The blaze that engulfed the former Elmete Wood school was caused by "deliberate ignition" within the building, police said.
West Yorkshire Police said it was trying to trace a group of youths seen at the site before the fire.
Forty firefighters were called to the site in Roundhay, Leeds, on Saturday evening.
Residents in the surrounding area were advised to stay inside their homes and close windows and doors at the height of the blaze.
Det Insp James Entwistle said the "major fire" had required a significant emergency response.
"The building has been left completely gutted and unsafe as a result of the fire," he said.
"We are aware the building had been a regular target for vandalism and graffiti over the years and we would urge people to stay away from the site which is obviously now very unsafe."
The school, which catered for children with educational and behavioural issues, closed in 2016.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.