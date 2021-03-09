'Serious concerns' in Huddersfield over missing woman
- Published
Police in Huddersfield searching for a missing woman say they have "serious concerns" for her welfare after she left the town's hospital.
The woman, whose identity is unknown, left the Royal Infirmary at about 13:50 GMT on Monday, officers said.
She is described as being white and was wearing hearing aids in both her ears.
She told hospital staff she was originally from Scotland - but she does not have a Scottish accent - and she was staying with a friend named Vicky.
West Yorkshire Police said officers had so far been unable to establish her identity.
There were "immediate concerns" for the woman's welfare and officers were keen to trace her, police said.
She is about 5ft 5ins tall, of large build and has long brown hair with a fringe.
When she left the hospital, she was wearing light brown Ugg boots, black leggings, a green checked-shirt, a dark green long puffer coat, with a light brown cross-body bag.
Officers have appealed to anyone who may have seen a woman fitting the description, or who has any information which might help locate her, to get in touch.
The friend named Vicky, who was mentioned by the woman, is also being asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.