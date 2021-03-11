5G masts in village 'attack on democratic rights'
A village where two towering 5G masts were erected without consultation has warned others there is "nothing they do" to stop their construction.
Residents in Scholes, near Cleckheaton, have branded the 20m (67ft) high poles an "absolute eyesore".
Changes in the law mean some developments - including masts below a certain height - no longer need planning permission.
A councillor said the move robbed people of their democratic rights.
Telecoms companies can construct new masts and cabinets without having to formally apply for planning permission.
Instead they must notify the planning authority that they wish to site a mast in a certain spot, meaning the local community cannot be involved in the way they would be for a normal planning application.
Liberal Democrat councillor Mrs Pinnock said there was a lot of anger because people had not been able to have their say.
"Not many people are aware that the law says that these masts and equipment can be put anywhere and there's nothing we can do about it," she said.
"Local people have had their democratic right of having their voices heard completely taken away from them.
"I'm a big believer in local people having their say on issues, in particular on planning issues, because often these are the things that affect our day-to-day lives, where we live and how we enjoy our homes."
Resident Paul Epsom said he was "appalled by the masts" which had "blighted the neighbourhood".
"It's had a massive impact on the look of the village. It's just an absolute eyesore."
Gareth Elliott, from Mobile UK, a trade association for mobile network operators, said there was a due process to follow and operators worked with local councils on siting and design issues.
He said: "You need the infrastructure to have the signal and in today's communities very much people rely on connectivity.
"We do understand these are infrastructure that have to be on the pavement, but we do design them as best we can so they fit in with the local community. "
