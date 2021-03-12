Gary McAllister attacker jailed for Leeds Call Lane punch
- Published
A man who split ex-footballer Gary McAllister's lip in a "nasty" attack in a popular nightspot has been jailed.
Damien Swan, 33, set upon the ex-Scotland captain in the Call Lane area of Leeds in March 2019.
Leeds Crown Court heard the force of the punch caused McAllister's teeth to go through his lip.
Swan of Greenmount Terrace, Beeston, was jailed for 27 months after he pleaded guilty to the attack and other offences.
McAllister, 55, a former Leeds United player, needed hospital treatment for the the "nasty injury" which also damaged his teeth, a previous hearing was told.
Swan, a Bermudian national, admitting a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and was given a five-month sentence.
He was also jailed for 27 months after allowing two dogs to attack workers at a Sikh temple. Both sentences will be served concurrently.
McAllister earned 57 caps for Scotland and captained the team to the Euro '96 finals.
He played for Leeds United from 1990 to 1996, during which time the club become champions of the former First Division in 1992.
The Leeds legend, now the assistant manager at Rangers, also played at Motherwell, Leicester City, Coventry City and Liverpool in a career that lasted more than two decades.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.