Bradford police officer faces rape and sex assault charges
- Published
A police sergeant has been charged with rape and sexual assault and is due to appear in court later this month, police have said.
Sgt Ben Lister, of West Yorkshire Police, will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 24 March.
He has been suspended from the force, West Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesman said: "A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault."
Sgt Lister was based at the force's Bradford District, police added.
