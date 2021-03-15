Leeds protest: Hundreds gather in support of women's safety
Hundreds of people have taken part in a vigil in Leeds aimed at highlighting the abuse and harassment of women.
It follows the death of Sarah Everard, the marketing executive from York whose body was found after she disappeared while walking home in south London.
Organisers said they were also protesting against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently being debated in Parliament.
If passed, police would have more powers to restrict demonstrations.
One of those involved, Em Hubberstey, of Reclaim the Streets Leeds, said: "Obviously, the general mood of women everywhere right now is one of despair and fear."
She said the event in the city's Millennium Square was about showing support to all the women who had suffered abuse, or been victimised.
Ms Hubberstey also criticised the police and crime bill, which she said could curtail people's right to protest.
"We believe that we need to fight back peacefully to ensure our rights are retained," Ms Hubberstey said.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said they fully understood the "genuine safety concerns" of women following the death of Ms Everard.
"It is entirely normal that the public wish to express their solidarity and concern in these circumstances," a spokesperson said,
"However, the threat from coronavirus remains, and any large gathering is a real risk to health," they added.
Earlier, hundreds also gathered in Parliament Square to remember Ms Everard, with Home Secretary Priti Patel warning against protests while Covid restrictions were in place.
In response, Ms Hubberstey said: "We are mindful of the current pandemic and we in no way wish to worsen the situation."
However, she said she felt it was important the event went ahead.
"It's not for leisure - it's an emergency," she added.
