Cost of keeping Queensbury Tunnel shut 'exceeds repair bill'
Campaigners who want an old railway tunnel to be used for cyclists and walkers say more has been spent keeping it closed than it would cost to repair.
They want Queensbury Tunnel to be part of a traffic-free "greenway" route between Bradford and Halifax.
The Queensbury Tunnel Society says £7.5m has been spent "abandoning" the tunnel, but repairs would cost £6.9m.
Highways England, which maintains the site, disputes the figures and says it is "working to stop a collapse".
A spokesman for the Queensbury Tunnel Society said there had been a "scandalous waste of public money".
In July 2020, Northern Powerhouse Minister Grant Shapps allocated £1m to the tunnel saying the money would help develop a business case for the route.
The Queensbury Tunnel Society said £7.5m had already been spent by the government at the site and a further £3m could be added to the bill because of flooding damage.
The organisation also claimed the government had not paid the annual rent on a pumping station to protect the tunnel from water damage.
Graeme Bickerdike, engineering co-ordinator for the Queensbury Tunnel Society, said: "There's been a scandalous waste of public money here"
"We've now reached a point where the tunnel's abandonment could cost £10m as a result of Highways England's failure to pay the rent on the pumping station.
"The money could have paid for the tunnel's repair, transforming this outstanding feat of Victorian engineering into an asset that could be a source of delight and adventure, delivering benefits for generations to come."
Highways England said: "The structure is flooded, causing the tunnel lining to deteriorate at a rapid pace.
"It needs to be strengthened, and preventing an uncontrolled collapse is the best option for keeping this tunnel feasible.
"The figures being quoted for the cost of the work are inaccurate and currently £2m less than stated.
"Sadly, with regards the amount spent on security and running costs, this has been necessary to prevent vandalism and trespassing on site.
"We are aware of the very strong local concerns, but all parties involved in the studies need a detailed understanding of the costs of reopening the tunnel to protect the interests of taxpayers."
