Jason Llanwarne death: Mohammed Fike Butt 'used car as weapon'
- Published
A man used his car "as a weapon" to run over and kill another man after a fight over a drugs deal, a court has heard.
Mohammed Fike Butt deliberately drove on the pavement in Headingley, Leeds, and hit Jason Llanwarne, who died the next day. Mr Butt denies murder.
Leeds Crown Court was told that Mr Llanwarne, 34, and two friends had met Mr Butt and another man to buy drugs.
CCTV footage played to the jury showed a fight between the two groups before Mr Butt drove at the three men.
Mr Butt, 31, of Cross Flatts Avenue, Leeds, denies one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving.
'Drove at speed'
Opening the case for the prosecution, Stephen Wood QC told the jury that Mr Butt wanted to "teach the men a lesson".
"He deliberately drove his car along a pavement," said Mr Wood.
"He was using his vehicle as a weapon. He then turned the car around mounted the pavement again and drove once again at speed at the group.
"He [Mr Llanwarne] was thrown onto the bonnet and was carried along before falling off."
The jury was told that as Mr Llanwarne was lying on the ground Mr Butt "once more mounted the pavement and... drove his vehicle over the body of that male".
Mr Wood said that after the incident Mr Butt drove off and abandoned the damaged car outside a takeaway and bought some chips.
"At no stage did he display any regard for the welfare of those three males," added Mr Wood.
Mr Llanwarne was taken to hospital after the incident in North Lane, Headingley, on 14 September 2020. He died the next day.
The trial continues.
