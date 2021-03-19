Covid: Woman made redundant three times lands job after radio show
By Laurence Sleator
BBC Radio 5 Live
- Published
A woman made redundant three times during the pandemic has found her "dream role" after calling into a radio phone-in.
Annabelle Smith, 29, lost her job as a marketing manager in March, a property company role in May and finally as an assistant gym manager in December.
After taking part in a careers discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live, she was offered a job by one of the panellists.
Her new employer said she liked Ms Smith's "energy and tenacity".
"When you're unemployed you're looking for a job as a survival route, not as a stepping stone," Ms Smith said.
She was "despondent" after successfully researching, applying and interviewing for jobs only to lose them when a new round of lockdown restrictions kicked in.
"It got to the point where I was I was being rejected from jobs I'm overqualified for or being invited to trial days being told I've 'exceeded expectations' but not been given the job."
With bills to pay on her flat in Leeds, and instant job rejections leaving her demoralised, Ms Smith, who had previously spoken to BBC News, shared her story with the radio show.
'Almost fate'
One of the the panellists, Catherine Shuttleworth, runs marketing agency Get Savvy, which is also based in Leeds.
She said she was impressed with Ms Smith's "energy and tenacity" on the radio.
"I wanted to help her out and give her some advice but as we were talking I found out about her experience and what we were looking for," she said.
"A vacant position turned up and it matched. It seemed like an opportunity."
After an interview and formal job offer, Ms Smith has started her "dream role" at the agency.
"It was surreal," she said. "Neither of us knew we were going to be on the show. It was almost fate."
