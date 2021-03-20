Women's safety: Police apologise over flasher response delay
A woman who was told to wait two days for police to call her back after she reported a flasher has received an apology.
April-Joy Serrant said she was running along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal on Friday when she saw a man performing a sex act in public.
She reported it straight away but was told no-one was available to handle the complaint.
West Yorkshire Police it "wasn't dealt with as it should have been".
A 49-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, the force said.
In an emotional social media post, Ms Serrant said she was left "shaken" after seeing "a man with his trousers down" while she was alone on "the lonely stretch of canal".
Within 10 minutes of reporting the incident, she said, she received a call telling her no officer was in the area and she would have to wait until Sunday to give details.
She said she was "amazed" that the response was not quicker, given recent high-profile coverage of the Sarah Everard case and women's safety issues.
"Would you not think it would be high enough priority to send a flipping police car to the woods?" she wrote.
"I cannot believe and I am saddened that we have got no police officers available".
She said she wanted "to be able to run safely" and for police forces to take such reported incidents "seriously".
In a statement, Bradford District Commander Ch Sup Daniel Greenwood apologised and said he would review the matter.
"I am sorry. An officer has been to see April-Joy and we are now actively investigating this incident," he said.
He said the arrested man was also being interviewed in connection with two further reports of indecent exposure.
One took place on Wednesday in Roberts Park, Saltaire, and the other at lunchtime on Friday in Shipley Glen Woods, he said.
